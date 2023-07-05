Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.47 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.93.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

