Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

