Algorand Price Reaches $0.12 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $929.18 million and $35.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00042328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00031775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,488,895,344 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

