Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $11.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,045. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.98 and a fifty-two week high of $186.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $411.77 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,788.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5,380.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 539.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

