Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.90

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 7599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Air Canada Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

