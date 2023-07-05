Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,105 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE HR traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 649,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,411. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Further Reading

