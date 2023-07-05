Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,837 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 512,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 241,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FDLO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $49.94. 17,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $516.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $50.18.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.