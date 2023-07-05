Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $574,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,479,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,267,000 after buying an additional 91,971 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 128,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 23,189 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,154. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

