Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,670,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,938,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $134.69. 480,503 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.54 and its 200-day moving average is $123.10. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

