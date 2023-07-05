Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.45. The company had a trading volume of 410,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,229. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

