Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.94

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC cut shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Agile Group Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.
About Agile Group
Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and intelligent home and decoration services.
