Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Down 7.8%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) was down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.57 and last traded at $40.78. Approximately 922,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,431,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEHR shares. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 85.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

In other news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $846,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,234.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $49,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $846,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,234.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,702 shares of company stock worth $943,633. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

