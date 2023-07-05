Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 3.0% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $10,199,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,067,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,640,039. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a PE ratio of 501.48, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

