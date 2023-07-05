Acute Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 811,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,399,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May comprises approximately 15.3% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Acute Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 5.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PMAY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $476.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.