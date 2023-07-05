ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 5.7%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.99. 680,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 734,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACMR. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.40 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $842.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. Analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 887,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

