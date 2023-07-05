Achain Trading Down 9.7% This Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $172,316.32 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002084 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002703 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

