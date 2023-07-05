Acas LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Acas LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,718. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $67.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

