Acas LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Acas LLC lowered its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs accounts for 2.1% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Acas LLC owned 0.82% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BUFF stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

