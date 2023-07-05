Acas LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Acas LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,388 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

