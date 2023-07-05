Acas LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Acas LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.3% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $225,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 81.8% in the first quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $369.63 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

