ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 350,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. UBS Group started coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.57. 176,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

