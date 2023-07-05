ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 350,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. UBS Group started coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.57. 176,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
