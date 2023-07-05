ABCMETA (META) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $915.13

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $915.13 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020111 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014220 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,875.54 or 1.00051801 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002809 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3,648.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.