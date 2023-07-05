A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.36

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and traded as high as $37.86. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 53,188 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRK. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $850.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.18. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $322,551.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $322,551.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $216,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,784.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,294 shares of company stock worth $1,040,181 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 731.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 443,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 389,784 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $7,900,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.