89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Raised to $37.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETNB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.11.

89bio Price Performance

ETNB stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a current ratio of 20.56. 89bio has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that 89bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $247,799.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,624.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $247,799.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,624.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $659,737 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

