51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 8.1 %

COE stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $45.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 118.51% and a negative return on equity of 152.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

