5,000 Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,880.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,880.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,158.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,042. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of MODG opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MODG. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.