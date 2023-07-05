25,012 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,012 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Match Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,813,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $77.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.