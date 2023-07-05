1,472 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,859. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

TSLA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.63. 49,687,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,803,922. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.54 and a 200 day moving average of $184.01. The firm has a market cap of $889.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.