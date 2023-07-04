Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32.72 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $359.02 million and approximately $32.72 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,730,244,202 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

