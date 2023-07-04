ZClassic Price Hits $0.0481 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 12% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $446,367.02 and approximately $39.36 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00106996 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00048918 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00029782 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

