ZClassic Hits One Day Volume of $41.60 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. ZClassic has a market cap of $443,009.03 and approximately $41.60 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00107859 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00029761 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

