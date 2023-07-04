XYO Hits Market Capitalization of $49.70 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $49.70 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,274.69 or 1.00038880 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00370292 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $299,428.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

