XSGD 1-Day Volume Reaches $550,655.21 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $65.60 million and approximately $550,655.21 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,441,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

