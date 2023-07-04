Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.58 Billion

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $311,061.69 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,249,146,929 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,249,146,928.939655 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04949771 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $247,702.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

