WOO Network (WOO) Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

WOO Network (WOO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $429.42 million and approximately $18.49 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,716,044,160 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

