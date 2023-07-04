Whittier Trust Co. Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.04. 970,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,351. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.43. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.86.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.