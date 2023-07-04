Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 183.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after purchasing an additional 866,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Linde Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.16. 1,118,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,626. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $383.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.34. The company has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

