Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,891 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $179.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

