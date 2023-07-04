Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 562,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,005,000 after purchasing an additional 34,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,641 shares of company stock worth $6,026,305. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $405.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

