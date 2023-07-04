Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,002,000 after buying an additional 505,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,084,000 after buying an additional 160,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,323,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,012,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,739,000 after buying an additional 222,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $131.89. The company had a trading volume of 271,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,327. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 215.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.