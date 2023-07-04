Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $9.24 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,964 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, hitting $485.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,697. The stock has a market cap of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

