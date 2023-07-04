Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $7.09 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,752,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,816,708. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.