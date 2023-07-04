Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,817 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $310.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,819. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $206.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

