Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 101 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.50. The stock has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.48 and a 1 year high of $226.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.