Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 5,987 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. 5,012,095 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

