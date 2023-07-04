Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,432,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,716,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.10. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

