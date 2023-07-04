Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 79,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 166,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. 5,012,095 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

