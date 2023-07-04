Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

WMT stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.20. 2,882,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,848,922. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.69. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $426.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

