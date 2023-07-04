Whittier Trust Co. Buys 5,226 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $49,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.30. 1,215,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.97.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

