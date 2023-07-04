Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

