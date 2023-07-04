Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $21.87.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
